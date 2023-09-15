Yardi and Senior Housing News Recognize Nine Honorees in 2023 Changemakers Series

Yardi-sponsored interview series ends with ebook release   

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As sponsor of the annual Changemakers series for the fifth consecutive year, Yardi® joins Senior Housing News (SHN) in presenting the class of 2023 honorees. With interviews released in batches over the last several months, the series recognized nine industry pioneers in total.

Several Yardi clients were honored in this year's Changemakers class, including Earl Parker of Commonwealth Senior Living, Jodi Guffee of Radiant Senior Living, Doug Dollenberg, Jr. of Brightview Senior Living, Rod Burkett of Gardant Management Solutions, Sarabeth Hanson of Harbor Retirement Associates and Doris-Ellie Sullivan of Retirement Unlimited, Inc.

To mark the conclusion of the series, SHN released a compilation of exclusive interview excerpts in a new ebook. Download the ebook today to access unseen stories, insights and advice from the 2023 Changemakers.

"We're pleased to sponsor the Changemakers series for the fifth consecutive year, joining SHN in presenting the 2023 class of honorees," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "The senior living leaders recognized each bring a unique perspective to their interview, sharing how they've shaped the industry as we know it. The ebook offers additional insights and empowering stories that serve as inspiration for professionals across senior living." 

Read the 2023 Changemakers ebook. To learn about Yardi's dynamic senior living software, explore the Senior Living Suite.

About Senior Housing News 

Senior Housing News (SHN) is the leading source for news and information covering the senior housing industry. With a national reach of over 30,000 professionals, SHN provides a cutting-edge and targeted platform that gives readers the opportunity to reach decision-makers every day. To learn more, visit seniorhousingnews.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

