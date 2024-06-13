Yardi and Xfinity Communities Partner to Streamline Move-ins with Easy Access to Wi-Fi Connectivity

New partnership makes Xfinity high-speed internet available through RentCafe, offering residents convenience from day one

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi®, a leading real estate software provider, announced a new partnership with Xfinity Communities to offer residents powerful internet connectivity at move-in, directly through Yardi's RentCafe® resident portal. This partnership makes Xfinity Internet, known for its high-speed connectivity and network reliability, along with other Xfinity services, available for residents to select in RentCafe, an innovative platform by Yardi that streamlines the resident journey from unit selection to move-in.

Today's property managers face a unique set of challenges. Resident expectations have rapidly evolved alongside technologies, tools and trends. Offering residents a seamless, innovative and personalized experience at key moments of need—such as accessing amenities like advanced connectivity, entertainment and mobile services— is a beneficial way to differentiate a property and boost success.

"Easily signing up for Wi-Fi is crucial to a seamless move-in experience. Allowing residents to select their Wi-Fi service with a few clicks during the move-in process improves both convenience and efficiency," said Akshai Rao, president of residential at Yardi. "We are confident in our partnership with Xfinity Communities and look forward to taking yet another step in helping our clients deliver exceptional resident experiences."

Through this agreement, Yardi and Xfinity Communities aim to set a new precedent for the multifamily industry by making the move-in process as easy as possible.

"The multifamily market is evolving towards a more convenient, streamlined approach to amenity offerings. Technology integrations such as this are critical to simplifying the entire rental journey for prospects, residents and staff," said Emily Waldorf, senior vice president of consumer internet services at Comcast. "We're proud to partner with Yardi on this platform on this platform and to provide their client's residents easy access to advanced connectivity and other Xfinity services at move-in and other moments of need."

Yardi plans to roll out more offerings to enhance the resident experience through its portal. For more information on how this can benefit your multifamily organization, contact a Yardi representative.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About Xfinity Communities

Xfinity Communities provides residents, property managers, owners and developers with a smarter living experience that differentiates properties with customized solutions. Offering a better network, better entertainment and better service to multifamily properties, senior villages and college dwellings, Xfinity Communities properties deliver an end-to-end service throughout the resident's technology lifecycle. Xfinity Communities is transforming more than 189,000 properties and 14.7 million units across the country. For more information visit Xfinity Communities or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.

