Yardi Announces the Elimination of ACH Rent Payment Fees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has announced the elimination of ACH fees for clients and residents using their platform for rent payments in the United States and Canada, starting January 2024.

"We believe that further streamlining the rent payment process will not only improve resident satisfaction, but also create a positive ripple effect throughout the industry. Eliminating the ACH fee will drive further online payment adoption and reduce operational costs for our clients," said Akshai Rao, president of the residential division at Yardi.

Yardi® has announced the elimination of ACH fees for clients and residents using their platform for rent payments in the United States and Canada, starting January 2024.

With over 15 million units on its platform, Yardi is one of the most widely used payment processing solutions in the real estate industry.

Additionally, in early 2024, Yardi will be launching a rewards program that provides benefits to residents paying rent online with any credit card. This inclusive program is designed to cater to all residents, regardless of their credit card preferences.

Rao continued: "We are very excited about the present and the future of the real estate industry and our role as a partner to our clients. We've proven our ability to consistently innovate over the past 40 years. Our durability will allow us to continue innovating and collaborating with our clients and the industry at large."

The organization has recently released new solutions driven by artificial intelligence (AI), including Yardi® Virtuoso and the latest version of Yardi® Voyager. To learn more about the latest AI-driven technology from Yardi, schedule a meeting during the 2023 NMHC OPTECH Conference and Expo.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi