Yardi Announces Virtuoso, A Human-centered Approach to AI

News provided by

Yardi

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Virtuoso framework sets the stage for AI in real estate and across the Yardi ecosystem

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® announces the release of Yardi® Virtuoso, a multifaceted platform built to shape the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in real estate. Virtuoso delivers automation technology across a variety of applications to expedite workflows, increase efficiency and augment teams for improved performance and better net operating income.

Continue Reading
Yardi® announces the release of Yardi® Virtuoso, a multifaceted platform built to shape the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in real estate.
Yardi® announces the release of Yardi® Virtuoso, a multifaceted platform built to shape the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in real estate.

Through more than 40 years in the industry, Yardi has adapted to changing technology and sees AI as another transformational shift for real estate owners and operators. Virtuoso uses machine learning, generative AI, natural language and large language models to automate human tasks without sacrificing the customer experience. The Virtuoso framework and foundational enhancements will enable users to leverage AI as they interact with the Yardi product stack, starting with sophisticated chatbots, smarter invoicing, automated lease abstraction and a Virtuoso assistant to help users with day-to-day tasks.

"Yardi is excited to announce the upcoming release of Virtuoso," said Akshai Rao, president of residential at Yardi. "The AI platform automates repetitive workflows and routine tasks to help our clients reach new levels of efficiency. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it has through 2024 and beyond."

In developing Virtuoso, Yardi has prioritized data governance, security and integrity of the highest standard. The AI framework is built with strict protocols to ensure optimal protection of client data.

"Virtuoso is a foundational platform that we will continue to evolve," said Rob Teel, president of global solutions at Yardi. "The embrace of AI with a focus on security and usability demonstrates our drive to remain an industry leader and ultimately, to better serve our clients."

Yardi also recently announced the release of Yardi Voyager® 8, the next generation of the technology leader's flagship property management solution. Built for AI using the Virtuoso infrastructure, Voyager 8 promises a continual opportunity for clients to achieve heightened efficiency and smoother operations. The evolved platform offers a new user experience and intuitive interface for core accounting features including financials, billing and payables.

Learn more about Virtuoso and the future of AI for real estate professionals at yardivirtuoso.com.

About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262929/Yardi_Virtuoso.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi

Also from this source

Yardi Announces the Elimination of ACH Rent Payment Fees

Yardi Announces the Elimination of ACH Rent Payment Fees

Yardi® has announced the elimination of ACH fees for clients and residents using their platform for rent payments in the United States and Canada,...
Yardi to Reveal New AI-Driven Technology at NMHC OPTECH

Yardi to Reveal New AI-Driven Technology at NMHC OPTECH

Yardi® is showcasing new solutions at the 2023 NMHC OPTECH Conference & Expo, including the latest generation of Yardi® Voyager, an artificial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.