Yardi Aspire App Expands Real Estate Learners' Professional Development

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new app delivers all the dynamic resources available from the Yardi® Aspire learning management system to property management professionals who travel, commute or just prefer learning on the go.

The app provides mobile device access to interactive courses, live events, videos, assessments and other Aspire resources. Biometric sign-in simplifies secure access to personalized professional development plans, while real-time notifications and reminders of important updates and deadlines keep the learning journey on track.

With essential information always within easy reach, learners can sign forms, complete surveys, register for live training events and review recordings as their schedules allow.

"The Aspire mobile app is a game-changer for real estate managers and investors. With easy access to live and self-paced training and policies, it lets users stay engaged and productive, no matter where they are. The app gives today's busy professionals the flexibility they need to fit continuous learning into their schedules," said Patty Evans, industry principal for Aspire.

The Yardi Aspire app is available for download from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

