Yardi Breeze Makes Affordable Housing Compliance Easier

SANTA BARBARA, California, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affordable housing providers with smaller portfolios have a new choice in property management software. Yardi® Breeze is a simple, mobile-friendly property management and accounting solution that now includes affordable housing compliance functionality.

As a cloud-based solution, the system does not require clients to maintain servers or spend time updating software. Users can easily log in via their favorite web browser and work from any device connected to the internet, including smartphones and tablets.

Yardi Breeze includes compliance workflows for HOME, Rural Development and HUD 50059 subsidies, as well as Low Income Housing Tax Credit programs in all 50 states.

"It has everything necessary to ensure compliance with affordable housing programs, but simply, without the price tag of more complex systems," said Terri Dowen, senior vice president of sales for Yardi.

