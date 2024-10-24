Yardi Breeze Named Small Business Leader in G2 Fall 2024 Reports

Property management software platform received 10 awards based on input from verified G2 users

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Software marketplace G2 has released its Fall 2024 Reports revealing current leaders across multiple categories, as voted by verified users.

Yardi Breeze® was awarded 10 mentions as Leader, Small Business Leader and Momentum Leader in multiple categories including property management, rental payment, real estate investment management, lease administration and community association management. G2 ranks products by positive reviews from verified users, comparing similar products in the same category.

Yardi Breeze has over 300 reviews on G2 with an average rating of four out of five stars.

Chris Ulep, vice president of Yardi Breeze, stated: "It's an honor to be recognized for our growth and performance across the various markets we serve. These 10 awards are a sure sign that we're on the right track, delivering essential property management solutions to over 8,000 clients, all of whom rely on us to keep their small to mid-sized businesses organized and thriving."

"Congratulations to Yardi Breeze for being recognized in our G2 Reports for 2024," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "This recognition isn't subjective, as our ranking and scoring methodology is powered by the feedback of real customers. As software buyers turn to their peers to inform buying decisions, there's not a voice more trusted and authentic than that of an actual customer."

To learn more about Yardi Breeze, visit yardibreeze.com.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

