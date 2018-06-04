Yardi Clients and Technology Nominated for 2018 Digie Awards

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



Morguard, Brookfield Properties, JLL, CBRE, Prologis, Link REIT, J.P. Morgan, Invesco Real Estate and BNY Mellon were among those named on May 31 as Realcomm Digie Award nominees for Best Use of Automation. In addition, semiconductor manufacturer TowerJazz earned an IBcon Digie Award nomination in the Most Intelligent Building Project category for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment upgrade that included solutions from the Yardi® Smart Energy Suite.

Yardi's growing presence in the Coworking market segment resulted in a Realcomm Digie Award nomination for Yardi® KUBE in the Best Tech Innovation Commercial/Corporate Real Estate category.

"Yardi is delighted in the success our clients have enjoyed with our products and in our clients being recognized for that success," said Terri Dowen, senior vice president of sales for Yardi. "The Realcomm | IBcon conferences celebrate innovation and the Digie Awards ceremony is one of the industry's most memorable showcases for new systems, processes and technologies. The individuals and companies named as finalists exemplify the best of the commercial real estate industry."

The Digie Awards-short for Commercial Real Estate Digital Innovation Awards-recognize real estate companies, projects, technologies and people that impact the industry with intelligent applications of technology automation and innovation. Separate award categories for Realcomm and IBcon reflect the difference between automating real estate business processes and creating intelligent building systems.

The Digie Awards ceremony is June 6 at the 2018 Realcomm|IBcon conferences in Las Vegas. Follow the event on social media using the hashtags #Realcomm18 and #IBcon18.

