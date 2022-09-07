Yardi Contributes to Canadian Boreal Forest Conservation

Donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada will help preserve biodiversity in Ontario

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is making a significant donation to help the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) protect and care for the largest private conservation project in the country's history – the Boreal Wildlands project in northern Ontario.

The Yardi donation will help NCC permanently protect an area twice the size of the city of Toronto. NCC, which is dedicated to accelerating conservation, restoring ecosystems and caring for biodiversity, will execute the project in collaboration with communities, government, Indigenous Peoples and others.

Boreal forests comprise coniferous and deciduous trees, as well as deep peatlands that counter global warming by removing and storing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Species at risk find safe haven among habitats in the project area that includes wetlands, more than 100 lakes and more than 1,300 kilometers of rivers and shoreline.

"Thank you, Yardi, for funding the project and enabling us to purchase and protect more than 1,450 square kilometers of Boreal Wildlands for future generations," said Catherine Grenier, NCC's president and CEO.

"Yardi commends NCC's dedication to slowing climate change and is pleased to support the transformational Boreal Wildlands project, whose impact will extend far beyond Canada," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada Ltd.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About The Nature Conservancy of Canada

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is the country's unifying force for nature. NCC seeks solutions to the twin crises of rapid biodiversity loss and climate change through large-scale, permanent land conservation. As a trusted partner, NCC works with people, communities, businesses and government to protect and care for our country's most important natural areas. Since 1962, NCC has brought Canadians together to conserve and restore more than 15 million hectares. To learn more, visit natureconservancy.ca/en/.

