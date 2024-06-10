Yardi Debuts New AI Technology at Apartmentalize

Leading software provider to showcase powerful AI platform for real estate, offers seats to an in-booth theater and engaging sessions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® will showcase new AI technology at Apartmentalize, Powered by the National Apartment Association (NAA), the multifamily industry's largest annual trade show, June 19-21 in Philadelphia.

As a longstanding supporter of the event, Yardi is proud to once again be a strategic partner and major sponsor. Attendees can see the latest Yardi innovations, including Yardi® Virtuoso, their powerful AI platform for real estate, at booth 2101.

Setting the stage for AI in real estate

The Yardi Theater will make its debut at the booth, where attendees can book a showtime to see the future of AI in property management. Showtimes will cover topics on AI for leasing and operations, small businesses, marketing and affordable housing.

Attendees can book a meeting with digital marketing agency REACH by RentCafe® at booth 3115 to receive an ILS optimization consultation and to preview AI solutions for marketing. Attendees can also book a consultation with Yardi Breeze®, all-in-one property management software for small business and independent owners.

Sessions that address & solve key challenges in multifamily

Additionally, Yardi will lead discussions on impactful industry topics and trends. Attendees can add the sessions below to their NAA Planner.

Leasing: Back to the Future with AI + Human Touch will explore how technology elevates onsite roles to focus on quality interactions and high-value tasks while meeting prospect and resident expectations for customer service. Yardi Industry Principal Paul Yount will lead this discussion with Anne Baum , director of marketing at Towne Properties; Tyler Lucas , director of marketing technology at Gates Hudson; and Diana Norbury , senior vice president at Pillar Properties.

will lead this discussion with , director of marketing at Towne Properties; , director of marketing technology at Gates Hudson; and , senior vice president at Pillar Properties. What's the Big Idea? Marketing Innovators Pitch Game-Changing Strategies, led by REACH by RentCafe vice president Esther Bonardi , will dive into how multifamily companies can create authentic brands, use data to assess marketing risks and improve the leasing experience. The panel includes Anne Baum , director of marketing at Towne Properties; Israel Carunungan , chief marketing officer at LCP Media; and Josh Draughn , vice president of marketing and customer experience at Weidner.

, will dive into how multifamily companies can create authentic brands, use data to assess marketing risks and improve the leasing experience. The panel includes , director of marketing at Towne Properties; , chief marketing officer at LCP Media; and , vice president of marketing and customer experience at Weidner. Pivot From Working "In" Your Business To "On" Your Business will be an interactive workshop offering opportunities for small-portfolio owners to grow their business. Led by Robert Chiang , CEO at Robert Chiang Real Estate Services, this session will help attendees find a work-life balance while scaling for growth.

, CEO at Robert Chiang Real Estate Services, this session will help attendees find a work-life balance while scaling for growth. TADAAH! Technology And Digitization Advancement in Affordable Housing Works will present case studies on efficiencies regarding technology in affordable housing, as well as the impact implementation has had on properties, resident and staff. Yardi vice president Chris Voss will lead the discussion with Shay Dugan , chief operating officer at Humphrey Management; and Phyllis Garcia , director of LIHTC and Compliance at the Nevada State Apartment Association.

will lead the discussion with , chief operating officer at Humphrey Management; and , director of LIHTC and Compliance at the Nevada State Apartment Association. Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Adaptive Reuse Projects will delve into development strategies and the operational impact surrounding build-to-rent neighborhoods, offices and shopping mall conversions, as well as the repurposing of abandoned structures. Paul Fiorilla , director of research at Yardi Matrix, will be joined by Geoffrey Glazer , senior vice president of national development at Kimco Realty; Melissa Joy , senior vice president at Village Green ; and Michael Markman , president at BET Investments.

Apartmentalize attendees are encouraged to book a meeting in advance to secure time with a Yardi representative at the event. Those unable to attend can watch a webinar anytime.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433651/Yardi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

