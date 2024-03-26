Yardi Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

Yardi's commitment to energy efficiency garners ongoing recognition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is honored to receive the 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy for the sixth consecutive year since 2019. The Sustained Excellence Award, presented to Yardi for the fourth time this year, is a prestigious acknowledgment of the company's consistent leadership and ongoing commitment to energy efficiency in real estate.

"We are proud to have played a pivotal role in benchmarking and certifying buildings across the industry and around the world in 2023. As a witness to our clients making progress toward and achieving their efficiency and reporting goals, we continue to advocate for the value of the ENERGY STAR program for building owners and managers," said Joe Consolo, Industry Principal at Yardi.

The Service and Product Provider Partner of the Year Award celebrates partners who exhibit exceptional achievement. In this award category, partners use ENERGY STAR tools and resources to help clients enhance energy efficiency in existing buildings or new constructions.

Yardi offers streamlined services for building owners and managers to benchmark energy, water, waste and emissions. This includes seamless setup and management of property profiles in Portfolio Manager® with ongoing support, utility data verification and whole-building data aggregation.

In 2023, Yardi helped clients benchmark energy in 6,500 buildings and water in 5,771 buildings. With the support of a dedicated team of benchmarking analysts and energy engineers, Yardi also submitted applications for over 300 properties to achieve ENERGY STAR certification or recertification. In addition to engaging with the ENERGY STAR program as a Service and Product Provider, Yardi maintains ongoing ENERGY STAR certification for its corporate headquarters in Goleta, California.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

"I congratulate this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change and contribute to a healthier environment for all," said Michael S. Regan, EPA Administrator.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about the ENERGY STAR awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com .

About ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

