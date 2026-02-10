New partnership brings more ways for residents to earn rewards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® announced a continued strategic investment in its resident rewards offering through an expanded partnership with Kigo, an Augeo company. The enhanced program advances RentCafe Rewards with greater flexibility, intelligence and relevance, enabling residents to access savings and earn rewards in more timely, personalized ways. Together, the companies are reinforcing Yardi's commitment to helping property managers attract and retain renters, elevate the resident experience and build long-term loyalty.

Yardi expands RentCafe Rewards with Kigo partnership

RentCafe Rewards is a comprehensive resident rewards program provided at no cost to property operators or residents. Through the program, residents earn points on essential services and everyday needs, including renters insurance, internet and electricity. Points can be redeemed across a vast marketplace of more than 1.5 million options, from gift cards and merchandise to travel and live events. Residents can conveniently track, manage and redeem rewards directly within their resident app.

With the strengthened partnership, Kigo expands everyday savings and introduces new point-earning opportunities that are seamlessly integrated into the RentCafe resident experience. New enhancements to the program benefit renters in more ways than one, helping them earn rewards and take advantage of discounts from places they know and love to shop. New and expanded rewards opportunities include:

Hyper-local discounts for nearby restaurants, retail and entertainment

The ability to view and redeem eligible affiliate offers to earn points

Receipt scanning on eligible merchandise to earn additional points

Access to national brands offering points on qualifying purchases and significant merchandise discounts

"We're excited to partner with Yardi, whose award-winning real estate platform has set the standard for the industry," said Ben Straley, president, co-founder and chief product officer of Kigo. "By integrating Kigo with Yardi, we're bringing a unified loyalty platform directly into the applications customers already rely on. This gives property management companies a simple and engaging way to deliver timely, relevant rewards and build long-term loyalty with renters, without additional complexity."

Yardi sees resident rewards as a long-term investment and continues to enhance RentCafe Rewards to meet evolving market needs and resident expectations.

"At Yardi, we are committed to continuously improving the tools our clients use to attract, engage and retain residents," said Patrick Hennessey, vice president at Yardi. "RentCafe Rewards is a well-established program, and our expanded partnership with Kigo builds on that foundation by giving residents more ways to earn rewards, while helping our clients strengthen resident satisfaction and loyalty."

RentCafe Rewards is part of Yardi's broader effort to deliver connected solutions that enhance the resident experience while driving operational efficiency for property managers.

For more information, contact a Yardi representative.

About Kigo, an Augeo company

Kigo is a modern loyalty and rewards platform that helps brands build deeper, more meaningful relationships with their customers. Built for today's digital-native consumer, Kigo leverages AI-driven insights, automation, and personalization to deliver relevant offers and experiences across the full loyalty lifecycle, from earn to redemption. With access to one of the industry's largest and most flexible reward marketplaces, the platform enables brands to drive customer acquisition, incremental sales, and long-term advocacy. Kigo is a subsidiary of Augeo, a global leader in data-driven loyalty programs with four decades of experience in the industry, and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minn.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890530/Yardi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5780354/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi