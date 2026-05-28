Yardi expands their Renter Essentials with new PetScreening collaboration

Adding Pet Screening to the RentCafe workflow simplifies pet management for multifamily properties.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® announced a new collaboration with PetScreening that expands its growing Renter Essentials offerings by integrating pet screening directly into the RentCafe applicant and resident portals.

Yardi expands its Renter Essentials with PetScreening collaboration

Yardi continues to enhance the renter experience through Renter Essentials, a suite of products and services designed to support residents before move-in, throughout their residency and during the move-out process. By adding PetScreening to the RentCafe experience, Yardi provides multifamily operators with another integrated solution that simplifies property operations while supporting resident convenience.

"Renter Essentials reflects Yardi's commitment to delivering the products and services residents need throughout every stage of the renter journey," said Patrick Hennessey, Vice President at Yardi. "We're excited to expand those offerings with PetScreening, giving residents a more convenient experience while helping property managers streamline pet compliance, reduce administrative burden and support pet-friendly communities."

The new collaboration creates a seamless workflow for both residents and property teams. Applicants and residents can complete pet screening directly within the RentCafe portal during the application process or at any point during residency. Once verified, pet records are automatically attached to the resident profile, streamlining compliance, documentation and ongoing recordkeeping for property staff.

Properties with pet policies can also require pet screening as part of the applicant workflow, helping ensure policy compliance from the start of the leasing process.

The embedded PetScreening experience provides several benefits for residential property operators, including:

Offering pet and service animal registration within RentCafe portals for both current and prospective residents

A seamless workflow for new residents during the leasing and move-in process

Automated pet verification and record attachment to resident profiles

Reduced property risk and liability through pet policy compliance tools

Assistance animal and emotional support documentation management

Detection of unregistered pets, helping properties identify compliance gaps and recover lost pet fees

Zero-cost Assistance Animal Guarantee liability protection

"We're proud to support Yardi's vision for a more connected renter journey," said John Bradford, Founder and CEO of PetScreening. "By embedding PetScreening into RentCafe, we're helping properties streamline compliance and create a smoother experience for residents."

As pet-friendly amenities become an increasingly important differentiator for apartment communities, integrated technology solutions can help operators improve efficiency while supporting stronger resident experiences. The Yardi and PetScreening collaboration enables multifamily properties to modernize pet management workflows while supporting compliance and operational performance.

For more information, contact a Yardi representative.

About PetScreening

PetScreening is the rental housing industry's leading platform for managing pets and assistance animals. Offered at no cost to housing providers, the platform standardizes pet risk assessment with digital Pet Profiles and FIDO Scores®, streamlines assistance animal reviews in compliance with HUD and Fair Housing guidelines, and helps identify unauthorized pets, all while supporting more pet-inclusive communities. Learn more at petscreening.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

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SOURCE Yardi