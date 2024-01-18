Yardi Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024, its Fourth Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award

Based on the input of employees, company ranks in Top 100 U.S. large workplaces

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has again been named a winner of Glassdoor's 16th Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2024.

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs, work environments and companies.

Yardi® has again been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 16th Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2024.

"We are humbled to be included with so many great organizations and by the consistent, positive support of our global employees, which resulted in this honor," said Kevin Yardi, vice president at Yardi. "For over 40 years, we have achieved steady growth by taking care of our customers, employees and communities. If you are looking for a great place to grow your career, Yardi is hiring in many offices worldwide." Find career opportunities at careers.yardi.com.

Yardi is the only software company focused on real estate on the 2024 list. The company was previously honored in 2023, 2020 and 2018.

"Work life is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve."

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 were determined based on Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 18, 2022, and October 16, 2023. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook).

The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2024, please visit: gldr.co/BPTW.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321677/Yardi.jpg

Logo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/4501861/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi