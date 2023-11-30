Yardi ID Verify Expands Resident Screening Safeguards to Canada

News provided by

Yardi

30 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Software solution's quick authentication of applicant ID documents helps remove risk from rental decisions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property managers in Canada can sharply reduce screening risk and costs with Yardi® ID Verify, a software solution that introduces new, game-changing functionality to the country's multifamily market.

ID Verify, part of the comprehensive Yardi® Resident Screening system, uses computer vision and artificial intelligence driver licenses, passports and other personal ID documents. Confirming IDs quickly stops risky or fraudulent applicants early, reducing screening costs and expediting leasing to quality renters.

Property managers can also use the mobile-friendly solution to verify site visitors for self-guided tours. Full integration of ID Verify with the RentCafe platform's leasing workflow adds further efficiency for staff by eliminating the need to log in to multiple systems.

"We are excited to enhance our comprehensive screening platform, which is proven to mitigate risk and save staff time. Using data to identify high-quality applicants quickly and efficiently is the norm in other markets. This capability is now available to ID Verify users in Canada," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager for Yardi Canada Ltd.

Join a webinar to learn more about the value available from ID Verify.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi

Also from this source

RentCafe.com Update Helps Renters Avoid Hidden Fees

RentCafe.com Update Helps Renters Avoid Hidden Fees

In response to the White House announcement regarding rental junk fees and fee disclosures, apartment search website RentCafe.com has taken a...
Student Housing Off to a Fast Start for 2024-25 Year, Yardi Matrix Reports

Student Housing Off to a Fast Start for 2024-25 Year, Yardi Matrix Reports

The fall semester may just be coming to a close, but preleasing for the 2024-2025 school year is already underway and off to a strong start, states...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.