Yardi Introduces Enhanced CRM Solution For Senior Living

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® announces the release of RentCafe® Senior CRM IQ, a prospect-centric customer relationship management solution for senior living operators. Seamlessly integrated with key elements of the Yardi® Senior Living Suite, Senior CRM IQ provides a frictionless experience for managing senior living prospects and residents.

Senior CRM IQ is the next generation of RentCafe® Senior CRM, equipped with fresh, evolved functionality. The single connected solution helps owners and operators power sales and marketing initiatives with features that streamline lead management, centralize communications and improve resident retention.

Senior CRM IQ includes a new Communication Hub, providing a single place to send and manage all prospect contacts including calls, texts and emails. Evolved lead stages functionality guides sales teams through the prospect journey by automating common tasks. Further efficiencies are unlocked with a new prospect overview page, which presents impactful data in one convenient place. Sales counselors benefit from comprehensive, intuitive dashboards for reviewing all digital documents and their various stages, managing campaigns and tracking successes, organizing waitlists, monitoring occupancy and more.

"We're pleased to introduce Senior CRM IQ, a robust customer relationship management solution designed for the unique needs of senior living," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "With a fresh user interface, new features and enhanced communication abilities, this solution delivers seamless experiences for both sales counselors and prospective residents."

