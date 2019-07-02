Yardi Introduces MyCafé, a White Label Resident App by RENTCafé

SANTA BARBARA, California, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi has added white label resident apps to its property marketing software lineup. With MyCafé by RENTCafé, property management companies can create resident experience apps that reflect their unique branding. MyCafé apps increase brand awareness and resident convenience without adding new technology challenges for team members.

Property marketers can brand MyCafé apps to their management company or properties by selecting app names and icons, as well as the colors and images used within. Branded apps will be more easily found and trusted by residents because they reflect the company's branding, rather than RENTCafé's.

MyCafé apps include the same functionality that's built into the RENTCafé Resident app. Both MyCafé and RENTCafé Resident provide instant access to resident on the go. Renters can easily, securely and instantly update their profiles, view balances, make online payments, submit maintenance requests and engage with their communities.

For properties that already use RENTCafé for online resident services, there is nothing new for site staff or renters to learn. Users can use the same login to access their account – including saved payment information – and see a familiar set of services.

"Our clients work hard to brand the prospect and resident experience at their properties. Why should that experience suddenly stop when a renter logs in to make a payment or reserve an amenity?" said Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing at Yardi. "With MyCafé, property management companies can add their own branding to convenient resident services that leave a lasting positive impression."

Yardi is committed to continually updating MyCafé apps and RENTCafé Resident to provide the best user experience. A recent update added Apple Pay and Masterpass payment methods, as well push notification capabilities.

