Yardi Introducing New Innovations at 2019 Apartmentalize

SANTA BARBARA, California, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® will be in Denver this week at NAA's Apartmentalize conference, showcasing several new or emerging products expanding its industry-leading Yardi® Multifamily Suite designed for multifamily owners, managers and investors.

Attendees can see Yardi's latest innovations at Booth #349 in the exhibit hall, including:

Yardi® Elevate Suite, which combines deep operational data, market intelligence, revenue forecasting, predictive insights and prescriptive analytics to help multifamily operators increase asset performance.

RENT Café ® Reach, which attracts qualified prospects with advanced online marketing services including search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising and the all-new digital floor plan assistant.

RENT Café ® CRM Flex, which offers flexible leasing designed to fit the needs of residential portfolios with a mix of property types including market rate, student housing, corporate housing, short-term rentals and co-living.

RENT Café ® Smart Home, which delivers Wi-Fi, keyless locks and digital thermostat controls that can be managed directly through the RENT Café Resident app, giving renters the convenience, security and flexibility of a smart home.

® Smart Home, which delivers Wi-Fi, keyless locks and digital thermostat controls that can be managed directly through the RENT Resident app, giving renters the convenience, security and flexibility of a smart home. MyCafé™ by RENTCafé®, which allows property management companies to brand the renter experience with a white label version of the highly rated RENTCafé Resident app.

The Yardi team will be demonstrating these products and more at Booth #349 and Yardi leaders will discuss technology trends, big data and energy strategies in breakout sessions during Apartmentalize.

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) is the leading voice for the apartment housing industry. As a trusted partner, a valued connector and a powerful advocate, NAA is committed to serving 170 affiliates, over 72,000 members and the 8.8 million apartment units they operate globally. For more information, visit naahq.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

