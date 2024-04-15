Yardi Launches Energy Relief for Federal Energy Rebate and Solar Programs

Yardi's all-in-one solution will support energy efficiency rebates, equipment purchases and more

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Relief from Yardi® is now available for state and local agencies implementing programs under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2021.

Energy Relief is built on technology proven effective in managing programs that deliver direct financial assistance to beneficiaries. Predecessors to Energy Relief include Rent Relief, Mortgage Relief and Utility Relief. Each has demonstrated success in helping states, counties and cities disburse more than $3 billion to qualified households.

Yardi expects Energy Relief will be used by state agencies administering programs such as Solar for All, Home Energy Rebates and Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates. These programs are funded via grants from federal offices to states, municipalities, counties and nonprofit organizations. Grant recipients expect to hear award announcements soon.

Homeowners and contractors can use an online interface through Energy Relief to submit applications for assistance and to purchase energy-efficient equipment for their homes and properties. Additionally, Yardi offers services such as program design and implementation, call center support, application review and approval, payments and more.

"Energy Relief is a perfect fit for many of the programs created under the IRA. Its proven technology and services are already in use by dozens of agencies across the country. We're excited to introduce Energy Relief to support these important energy rebate and solar programs," said Greg Smith, vice president at Yardi.

Is your organization planning to implement energy assistance programs under the IRA? If so, visit https://info.yardi.com/energy-relief to learn more or call (800) 866-1144 for a demonstration of Energy Relief.

