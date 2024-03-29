Yardi Launches New Products and Promo at MHI Congress & Expo

The MHI 2024 Congress & Expo takes place April 3-4 in Las Vegas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is proud to sponsor the 2024 Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) Congress & Expo, April 3-4, at the iconic MGM Grand in Las Vegas. At the exhibit hall attendees can explore the newest product innovations, accessible April 3, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and April 4, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beyond extended exhibition hours, the MHI Congress & Expo will offer insights and inspiration to manufactured housing operators, facilitate networking and provide actionable ideas through educational workshops.

Yardi will showcase Yardi® Breeze Premier, its award-winning community management software designed for individual operators, and Yardi® MH Manager, its new cloud-based platform for institutional operators. Yardi is offering a deep discount on Breeze Premier for MHI attendees and $0 ACH fees. As always, setup and implementation are free with Breeze Premier. Come by booth 526 and ask about our special pricing.

Attendees can also book a meeting in advance to reserve a tech evaluation at the event.

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

