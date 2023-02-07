Yardi Launches New Solution to Qualify Affordable Housing Residents

Yardi Verification Services is available now exclusively to Yardi clients

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An automated service now available from Yardi will change the way many affordable housing providers verify the income and assets of applicants and residents.

Yardi Verification Services is the latest innovation to the Yardi Affordable Housing Suite and Yardi PHA Suite. It leverages a comprehensive network of payroll and financial services providers to generate income and asset verifications necessary to qualify households for affordable housing.

Yardi's new service returns verifications tailored to meet program requirements to site staff in a day, a timeline that can take as long as a month when done manually.

Chris Voss, vice president of affordable housing for Yardi, says Yardi Verification Services will help clients reimagine affordable housing by making it easier for households to find, apply for and move into homes.

"We've designed Yardi Verification Services to help affordable housing providers save staff hours spent creating, submitting, tracking and following up on verifications while qualifying households. It can also help them reduce training costs and minimize compliance errors," Voss said.

Learn more by visiting Yardi Verification Services online or by downloading a free brochure. Affordable housing providers can also call (800) 866-1144 to schedule a private demonstration.

