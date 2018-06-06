Yardi Launches VendorShield, a New Risk Management Solution

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



Property owners and managers simply define their requirements for insurance coverage, professional licenses and background checks in VendorShield, and the system follows the custom rules for searching government watch lists and other national and local verification sources to ensure suppliers meet requirements. Regular auditing ensures ongoing compliance. With credential screening automated and insurance data auditing outsourced to the Yardi compliance team, property staff members have more time for their core responsibilities.

VendorShield also simplifies management of Form W-9s, certificates of insurance, service contracts and other documents.

"VendorShield helps facilitate safe communities for residents, tenants, vendors and staff," said Terri Dowen, senior vice president of sales for Yardi. "The full integration of VendorShield with Yardi Voyager® and VENDORCafé® provides a convenient one-stop shop for vendor management."

Download a brochure to learn more about how VendorShield helps reduce risk and promotes a supportive community environment.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi