Yardi Matrix Report Shows U.S. Rent Surge in April

The gain conforms to the multifamily market's historically strong springtime performance, allaying concerns that surging deliveries from summer 2017 to February 2018 would dampen growth.

"The healthy seasonal gains are a good sign that rent growth will remain resilient despite the headwinds faced by the market, particularly the peaking supply pipeline that has produced deceleration in some metros," the report says.

Year-over-year rent growth leaders in April were Orlando, Fla., Sacramento, Calif., Las Vegas, Tampa, Fla., and Phoenix.

View the full April Yardi Matrix report for additional detail and insight into 121 major U.S. real estate markets.

