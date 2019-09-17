Yardi Maximizing Impact at Asset and Revenue Management Event

SANTA BARBARA, California, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® will share its technology innovation and industry expertise at Maximize® Powered by NAA, the year's premier gathering of multifamily industry asset and revenue managers, which takes place Sept. 23-24 in Atlanta.

Innovations on display at Kiosk #22 include Elevate Asset Intelligence which uses predictive analytics and prescriptive actions to help CEOs, COOs and other executives lower costs, increase revenue and mitigate operational risk. Billy Pettit, president of Seattle-based apartment developer, owner and manager Pillar Properties, describes the solution as a tool that enables his team to make proactive business decisions with minimized risk.

On the second day of Maximize, Dhar Sawh, Yardi industry principal, will moderate a panel of property management leaders presenting "Revenue Management and the Recession." This session shows apartment operators how to benefit from revenue management systems in an economic downturn.

"Yardi is proud to be a leader in sponsorship and best practices for this important event. Look us up—we're ready to meet with you and show how our solutions can help you achieve the highest possible revenue, efficiency and resident satisfaction for your properties," said Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing for Yardi.

Connect with Yardi at Maximize—reserve an appointment today. Ready to learn more now? Watch a video to see how Pillar manages monthly variance unit reporting and other operations with Asset Intelligence.

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) is the leading voice for the apartment housing industry. As a trusted partner, a valued connector and a powerful advocate, NAA is committed to serving 170 affiliates, over 72,000 members and the 8.8 million apartment units they operate globally. For more information, visit naahq.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

