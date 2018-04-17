Yardi Named Real Estate Software Company of the Year in the United Arab Emirates

At the recent Arabian Business Real Estate Awards, Yardi® was honoured to accept the Real Estate Software Management Company of the Year award. Hosted by Arabian Business, a weekly business magazine published in Dubai, the awards honour the most accomplished companies and senior executives from around the region.

The real estate awards ceremony took place at the Ritz Carlton, Dubai and celebrated one of the fastest growing industries in the UAE. Drawn from a select group of over 600 companies and individuals, 21 awards were handed out across a variety of real estate sectors.

Said Haider, Yardi regional sales director for Middle East, accepted the award on the company's behalf.

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from Arabian Business. Yardi has a proven track record of success across the Middle East, as we provide customer solutions that represent the best use of technology and innovation for commercial and residential real estate," Haider said.

To learn more, watch a video about the awards ceremony. For further details about Yardi's technology solutions for real estate companies in the Middle East, visit yardi.com/ae.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/ae.

