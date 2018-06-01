Yardi Promotes Innovation at Realcomm | IBcon Conferences

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



Yardi is the Platinum Elite sponsor and sponsor of several conference programs at Realcomm and will host a booth (#1011) in the exhibition hall. The company's other contributions include:

, regional director for investment management sales at Yardi, will participate in the panel discussion 'Modern Investment Management Challenges on a Global Scale' Brian Sutherland , industry principal for Yardi Elevate, will present to COO|CFO|CAO Innovation Summit attendees

"Yardi salutes Realcomm on its 20th anniversary. We're proud to be back at the Realcomm | IBcon conferences which are premier real estate industry events and a laboratory for countless innovations and best practices in commercial real estate technology over the years," said Teel.

Review the full conference program for details on these sessions and more.

