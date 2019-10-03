Yardi Ready to Energize IFMA's World Workplace

SANTA BARBARA, California, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® and the International Facility Management Association are both dedicated to helping facility managers work more efficiently and intelligently. Their missions will converge at IFMA's World Workplace®, taking place Oct. 16-18 in Phoenix.

A key Yardi role in the conference and expo, hosted by the world's largest international association for facility management professionals, is showing how the Yardi Pulse® Suite reduces operating costs and maintains occupant comfort while increasing asset value and sustainability. The suite's energy intelligence solutions combine portfolio utility data with alerts, recommendations and prescriptive actions to better understand and reduce demand and costs. Energy automation solutions optimize building HVAC equipment and bring together advanced scheduling and portfolio management to improve performance, reduce consumption and proactively detect faults.

"Technology developments are driving facility management success by connecting business elements such as energy management, procurement and maintenance to the property and across portfolios in new ways. We are excited to offer solutions to World Workplace attendees who share our drive to innovate and constantly improve operations," said Akshai Rao, vice president of procure to pay and energy for Yardi.

About IFMA

Founded in 1980 and based in Houston, IFMA supports 24,000 members in more than 100 countries in its mission to advance the professional discipline of facility management. For more information, visit ifma.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

