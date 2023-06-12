Yardi Scholarship Program Expands to 20 Higher Education Institutions

Offers educational support for students at colleges and universities throughout North America

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a history of supporting the pursuit of higher education, leading real estate technology provider Yardi® is partnering with 20 colleges and universities across the United States and Canada to provide college scholarships to students with financial need. The Yardi Foundation has committed over $10 million in scholarships and student support over the next four years.

"Yardi recognizes that a college degree can be life-changing, especially for first-generation scholars, and we are excited to join these colleges and universities and help students achieve their goals," said Jay Shobe, a Yardi senior vice president.

Previously, Yardi had committed to scholarship support at four Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the Southeast, as well as the University of California, Santa Barbara. The newly announced scholarships will be available at:

Arizona State University

California State University, Channel Islands

California State University, Fullerton

University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

Farmingdale State College

Georgia State University

Morehouse College

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina State

Shaw University

Spelman College

Stony Brook University

Toronto Metropolitan University

Metropolitan University University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

University of North Texas

University of Texas, Arlington

University of Texas, Austin

Yardi Scholarships are designed for recipients with need, many of whom will be their family's first immediate member to attend a four-year college. Selected students will have majors related to business or computer science. Students can contact their institutions' financial aid departments for more information.

Among the institutions offering Yardi Scholarships is Farmingdale State College (FSC) in New York. "This is an incredibly generous gift that we are enormously grateful to receive on behalf of our students," said Matthew Colson, vice president of development and communications. "Yardi is taking a leadership role in improving the futures of our distinctive and diverse community here at FSC. This investment will redefine the scope of opportunity for our students and is sure to pay dividends far into the future."

