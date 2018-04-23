Yardi Senior CRM App Boosts Efficiency and Improves Customer Experience

Yardi has introduced an innovative mobile app for its Yardi® Senior CRM product. Part of the Yardi® Senior Living Suite, Yardi Senior CRM delivers total visibility into marketing and sales activities, with customer relationship management (CRM) tools designed specifically for senior living providers. The new app drives efficiency and improves customer service by giving users convenient mobile access, allowing them to securely view and edit CRM information via iOS and Android devices.

Now senior living providers can add, review and update prospect, referral and contact information on the go. The app automatically syncs with the user's activity queue, helping them stay on schedule with calendar, reminder and notification features.

With the Yardi Senior CRM app, senior living providers can easily:

Access CRM data from anywhere

Manage leads and referrals in the queue

See and edit tasks and appointments on the calendar

"The Yardi Senior CRM app makes it possible for directors, sales counselors and other authorized users to search for and enter data in real time on their phones," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "Providers can be more effective and offer a better customer experience outside the office without relying on manual note-taking or returning to their desks to access information. This app improves customer service, reduces human error and saves time."

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

