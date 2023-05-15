Yardi Simplifies Client Services with New Case Management Solution

PHAs and affordable housing providers have exclusive access to Yardi Case Manager

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a new solution from Yardi® that will help public housing agencies and affordable housing providers track daily tasks and workloads. Yardi Case Manager is the newest addition to Yardi's suite of solutions, and it's now available for implementation.

Yardi Case Manager helps team members collaborate, communicate and prioritize how they serve clients. Cases can track issues such as resident complaints, requests for reasonable accommodations, referrals to third party services, welfare checks, concerns from outside entities such as local governments and more.

Yardi Case Manager is designed to track and resolve every request that an organization receives. It facilitates a modern approach to overseeing staff workloads by replacing ad-hoc methods such as spreadsheets and one-to-many tables.

"Many of the clients I work with have been seeking this type of solution. It's a simple, easy-to-use system that is designed for the specific purpose of improving service delivery by maximizing collaboration. It may seem simplistic, but the configuration options within Case Manager make it a powerful tool that can boost productivity by centralizing team members on one system that makes it easy to track activities," said Dave Kessler, Yardi vice president of affordable housing and PHA.

Users can create virtually limitless types of cases to track. Cases can be specific to a property, a type of housing subsidy or program, a certification workflow, etc. Cases can generate work orders, other cases, tasks or a series of tasks that can be assigned to specific users in a queue that updates as cases progress.

Visit Yardi.com/casemanager to learn more, or call (800) 866-1144 for a live demonstration.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 8,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi