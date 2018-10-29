Yardi Sponsors Argentum Fall Symposium on Compelling Workplace Culture

SANTA BARBARA, California, November 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Conference emphasizes the importance of developing an organizational environment that will attract and retain top talent in senior living

Yardi® returns as a sponsor of the Argentum Senior Living Symposium, set for November 8-10 at the Courtyard Washington Downtown Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



Argentum will host 125 leading executives from the senior living industry in a dynamic and interactive program focused on generating powerful ideas to improve business operations. The symposium allows peers to collaborate and learn from leading experts on workforce development, operational efficiency and sales and marketing.

Yardi will sponsor the event's keynote on the impact of extraordinary talent and compelling culture. The presentation will be given by Dee Ann Turner, corporate talent expert and vice president of sustainability for Chick-fil-A. Turner works globally with organizations hoping to improve talent management practices, transform and strengthen culture, and develop customer service-focused business practices.

The symposium also features three educational tracks: a sales track to help providers dig into data and identify sales metrics that drive occupancy; an operational efficiency track which examines innovative service models, addresses benchmarking challenges and discusses medication management; and a workforce development track on how to nurture new employees to grow the next generation of leaders.

"Recruiting and retaining talent is critical right now in the senior living industry. The Symposium's focus on staff retention and workplace culture, in addition to pertinent sales and operational efficiency tracks, is incredibly relevant and offers a wonderful opportunity for operators to improve operations," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living for Yardi.

Argentum Fall Symposium attendees are invited to schedule time to meet with the Yardi senior living team to learn more about its single connected solution for senior living.

About Argentum

Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. For more information, visit argentum.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi