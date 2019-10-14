Yardi Sponsors Future-Focused Summit for Senior Living Executives

SANTA BARBARA, California, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® returns as a sponsor for the Argentum Chief Executive Summit, which convenes top senior living executives to explore industry issues. Happening October 15-17 in Naples, Fl., the event is expected to draw 100 professionals from Argentum Premier Member companies.

The theme for this year's summit is future-proofing for long-term growth. For the keynote session, best-selling author Neil Howe will share demographic research to predict consumer trends. Other speakers during the summit include Dan Black, global recruiting leader for Ernst & Young, as well as Margaret Wylde, Ph.D., president and CEO of market research firm ProMatura.

Attendees will also hear from industry peers during panel discussions. Featuring CEOs from leading organizations, the panels will cover workforce concepts to address labor demands, competitive alternatives to senior living and innovations for traditional business models.

"Senior living faces many possibilities in the years to come. The Chief Executive Summit gives leaders in our industry the chance to meet those changes head on," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living for Yardi. "From novel approaches to new technologies, we hope attendees will walk away with solutions to shape the future of senior living."

About Argentum

Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. For more information, visit argentum.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

