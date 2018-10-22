Yardi Sponsors LeadingAge Annual Meeting in Philadelphia

SANTA BARBARA, California, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Yardi® returns as a sponsor of the LeadingAge Annual Meeting & EXPO, taking place October 28-31 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The event is expected to draw 4,500 senior living professionals from across the country looking for innovative solutions to improve operations and quality of care.

The conference includes over 150 educational sessions on topics such as holistic wellbeing, aging services technologies, living with dementia, operational excellence, public policy and leadership development. The event's expo, hailed as the largest in aging services, brings together hundreds of companies to showcase the latest products and services for senior living communities.

Two inspiring keynote presentations are on the agenda. The first, led by Frances Frei, Harvard professor and former Uber senior vice president, focuses on building a trust-based culture to drive business effectiveness. The second, led by Annie Leibovitz, world-renowned photographer, encourages attendees to appreciate the beauty of aging.

"This year's conference agenda tackles some topics that are really important in the industry-technology in senior living and scaling the workforce for impending rapid growth-and attendees will come away with a lot of lessons to apply within their own organizations," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living for Yardi.

Attendees are invited to visit Yardi at Booth #1703 or schedule time with the team to learn more about its single connected solution for senior living management.

About LeadingAge

LeadingAge is a charitable organization focused on education, advocacy and applied research whose mission is to be the trusted voice for aging. For more information, visit leadingage.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

