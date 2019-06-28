Yardi Sponsors Senior Housing News Series Focused on Changemakers

SANTA BARBARA, California, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Housing News (SHN) recently launched its Changemakers series highlighting the innovations and insights of senior living industry pioneers. SHN will publish nine interviews over the next three months, each featuring an industry executive with unique accomplishments and perspectives. Yardi is proud to sponsor the Changemakers series.

New consumer demands, advancing technology, a growing prospect population and enhanced service structures are prompting the senior housing industry to adapt and respond. The Changemakers are executives who have successfully anticipated and reacted to these shifts.

"We're proud to support these leaders and join Senior Housing News in acknowledging their contributions to our rapidly changing industry," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "Our collaborative efforts and insights can help senior housing professionals fulfill their potential and provide the best care for the aging population."

To learn about other ways Yardi is supporting the senior living industry, visit Yardi's blog, thought leadership series or online product information.

About Senior Housing News

Senior Housing News (SHN) is the leading source for news and information covering the senior housing industry. With a national reach of over 30,000 professionals, SHN provides a cutting-edge and targeted platform that gives readers the opportunity to reach decision-makers every day. To learn more, visit seniorhousingnews.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi