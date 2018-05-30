Yardi Spotlighting Energy and Asset Management Best Practices at BOMA International Conference & Expo

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



Yardi's booth (#502) will be located in the "Building of the Future" Cornerstone Pavilion section of the expo hall. Yardi experts will be on hand to demonstrate how the Yardi® Commercial Suite, Yardi® Smart Energy Suite and the newly launched Yardi® Elevate can help property owners and managers elevate performance of their commercial properties and assets.

In addition to premiering Yardi Elevate at BOMA, Yardi is unveiling its newest solution for managing and improving building energy performance, Yardi Pulse®, part of the Yardi Smart Energy Suite. "Yardi Pulse is the only platform to bring utility bill data, real-time meter data, smart thermostat control and BMS scheduling and AI-based control into one connected solution, improving tenant retention and comfort, introducing portfolio visibility, reducing utility and maintenance expenses, and more," said Matt Eggers, vice president of Yardi Energy. "We invite all BOMA attendees to drop by to discuss how we can help optimize their building and business efficiencies."

Yardi will also participate in several presentations at BOMA. Eggers's Pop-Up Talk presentation, "How to Automate the Pulse of Smart Buildings for Energy Savings," will focus on integrated technology solutions that collect, analyze and communicate energy use information. This insight helps facilities managers, executives and occupants save money by identifying and improving underperforming energy systems, buildings, equipment and spaces.

"See the Deal: How Software Helps You Visualize Your Pipeline and Close Deals Faster," moderated by Arjun Rao, director of commercial global solutions at Yardi, will feature advances in deal management and visualization technology.

Todd Huebsch, vice president of commercial sales at Yardi, will present a Solutions Showcase with Cindy Hill, director of IT applications at Cousins Properties, on how to "Evaluate and Execute your Construction Projects with Maximum Efficiency." Learn how insights gained from Yardi® Construction Management help Cousins keep costs under control, projects on schedule and meet contract obligations.

About BOMA International

The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International is a federation of 88 BOMA U.S. associations and 18 international affiliates. Founded in 1907, BOMA represents the owners and managers of all commercial property types including 10.5 billion square feet of U.S. office space that supports 1.7 million jobs and contributes $234.9 billion to the U.S. GDP. Its mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence and knowledge. Learn more at boma.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

