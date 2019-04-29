Yardi Spotlights Sustainability as GRESB Global Partner

SANTA BARBARA, California, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has long supported GRESB's mission of improving real estate sustainability performance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarking. The company recently elevated its commitment by becoming one of just nine sustainability consultants and solution providers in GRESB's Global Partner program.

In this role, Yardi will help GRESB participants complete sustainability assessments, manage ESG data and advance ESG performance. The company will also collaborate with the organization's industry, media and research partners to share sustainability best practices across the property management industry.

"GRESB members can use Yardi's energy solutions to drive actionable environmental, financial and operational insights into their real estate portfolios and engage more closely with the investor community. These capabilities benefit our clients around the world, and we are pleased to extend them to an even broader community of real estate portfolio managers," said Akshai Rao, vice president of energy and procurement at Yardi.

The 2019 ESG reporting season is underway. Visit the GRESB website to learn how you can benchmark your asset performance.

About GRESB

GRESB is the environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmark for real assets. Working in conjunction with the industry, GRESB defines the global standard for sustainability performance in real assets, providing standardized and validated ESG data to the capital markets. More than 80 institutional investors, collectively representing more than $18 trillion in institutional capital, use GRESB data and analytical tools. In 2018 GRESB assessed 903 real estate funds and property companies, 75 infrastructure funds, 280 infrastructure assets and 25 debt portfolios. For more information, visit gresb.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

