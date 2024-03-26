Yardi to Debut Discounted Software Duo at ISS

The 2024 Inside Self-Storage World Expo takes place April 2-5 in Las Vegas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is proud to sponsor the Inside Self-Storage (ISS) World Expo, April 2-5, at the state-of-the-art Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas. A leading conference for self storage managers, owners, developers and investors, ISS World Expo's mission is to provide the resources industry insiders need to manage storage businesses in a competitive environment.

Yardi® is proud to sponsor the Inside Self-Storage (ISS) World Expo, April 2-5, at the state-of-the-art Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Yardi will be offering a deeply discounted software bundle to help storage operators better market, manage and invest in new acquisition opportunities. All attendees are invited to explore discounts and developments with Yardi Breeze® Premier, facility management software, and Yardi® Matrix, storage market intelligence software.

In total, Yardi will showcase four platforms: Yardi Breeze Premier, Yardi Matrix, StorageCafe® and Yardi® Storage Manager, its new to market cloud-based platform for institutional operators. Book a meeting to reserve a tech evaluation at booth 413.

Additionally, Jeff Bailey, regional manager at Yardi, will give his "Smart Moves That Actually Help You Enjoy Your Tech" presentation at the Boat/RV Storage Workshop, sponsored by Toy Storage Nation, on April 5. He'll offer insights into what to consider when choosing software and how to evaluate different platforms to find the right fit.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2371144/YARDI_SS_ISS_World_Expo_Social_Feature_2024.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi