Yardi to Highlight Artificial Intelligence at NMHC OPTECH

SANTA BARBARA, California, Nov. 07, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi returns to the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) OPTECH Conference & Exposition from November 14–16 in Orlando, Fla.

The 2018 edition of OPTECH will offer more than 40 sessions on emerging trends for property operations, marketing, technology, sustainability and telecommunications. The event is known for delivering insights on critical topics, with silo-breaking panels and inspirational discussions featuring the industry's brightest minds.

On Thursday, November 15 at 1:30 p.m., Tim Reardon, chief operating officer at Bridge Property Management, a Yardi client, will moderate "Machine Learning and the Future of Multifamily Business Intelligence." Joining Reardon are multifamily professionals and fellow Yardi clients Darren Wesemann, EVP and chief innovation officer at Berkadia, and Diana Norbury, SVP of multifamily operations at Pillar Properties, along with Michael Gaeta, director of programming at Yardi.

The panel will discuss the impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning on big data technologies and practices in multifamily. Attendees will discover new methods and tech tools that will transform business operations with previously unimaginable insight and access to advanced metrics.

"Yardi is committed to empowering its clients with innovative solutions that enable better business decisions that increase asset value. We are honored and excited to join with industry experts at NMHC OPTECH to talk about what's next for multifamily," said Gaeta.

About NMHC OPTECH

NMHC OPTECH Conference & Exposition brings together more than 1,700 apartment executives and technology partners, providing a forum for senior practice leaders to collaborate on strategic action, incubate new ideas and elevate the industry across all areas of business operations and technology. For more information, visit nmhc.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

