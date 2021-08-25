Yardi to Highlight Innovative Multifamily Proptech at Apartmentalize 2021 Powered by NAA

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® will be in Chicago for Apartmentalize powered by NAA on Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at McCormick Place, showcasing innovative solutions that expand its industry-leading Yardi® Multifamily Suite to increase NOI for multifamily owners, managers and investors.

At this year's event, themed "Focus Forward," Yardi is once again a proud top tier partner, presenter and exhibitor. Committed to supporting the industry and furthering its collective goals, Yardi has also sponsored the COVID-19 Rental Housing Support Initiative with the participation of NAA, NMHC, NARPM and IREM.

In the exhibit hall at booth #1001, attendees can experience Yardi's built-in connected solutions to visualize performance, reduce expenses, automate interactions and enhance operations, including:

REACH by RentCafe®: Improve marketing ROI with advanced digital marketing services including SEO, PPC, social media, reputation management and performance analytics.

RENT Café : Drive leases and improve retention for higher rental revenue with self-guided tours, a chatbot and smart home services.

: Drive leases and improve retention for higher rental revenue with self-guided tours, a chatbot and smart home services. Yardi® Elevate Suite: Combine deep operational data, market intelligence, revenue forecasting and prescriptive analytics to optimize asset performance and increase NOI.

Yardi® Breeze Premier: Boost performance for smaller portfolios using our powerful property management software making its industry debut at the show.

Yardi leaders will also be participating in four educational sessions to share insights on hot industry topics and trends:

Aug. 31:

Meet Gen Z: Understanding the Next Generation of Renters

Emerging Issues: Inflation and Its Effect on the Industry

Sept. 1:

How Universities' COVID-19 Decisions Impact the Student Housing Industry

Myth Busting: Case Studies Debunking Affordable Housing Online Application Process

View the full conference schedule for more information.

Don't miss the chance to connect with Yardi at Apartmentalize and reserve a private demo at booth #1001 to see the latest innovations to drive higher NOI.

