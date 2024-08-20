Yardi to Introduce Cost-Saving Solutions at SSA Fall

The 2024 SSA Fall Conference & Trade Show takes place September 3-6 in Las Vegas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is proud to sponsor, present and exhibit at the national Self Storage Association's (SSA) biggest event of the year from September 3-6 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The 2024 SSA Fall Conference & Trade Show is the ideal time for facility operators to network, discover new technology platforms and learn how to boost their bottom line despite rising costs and shifting customer demands.

Yardi is an Ambassador Sponsor and will be at booth 201 to discuss facility marketing, management and market research solutions.

Jeff Bailey, regional manager at Yardi, will host a roundtable to discuss the new ways fully integrated self storage software solutions can save time and resources by eliminating redundant tasks and human error. Join us September 4, 4:15-5:30 p.m. PT to see game-changing technology for facility managers.

Tyson Huebner, director for Yardi® Matrix, will present the self storage national outlook on September 5, 4:15-5:00 p.m. PT. Despite short-term challenges, including persistent new supply, a weak housing market and high interest rates, there are plenty of reasons for optimism in the sector.

Yardi is also excited to showcase Yardi® Storage Manager, a powerful new cloud-based facility management platform for institutional self storage operators with complex accounting and operational needs. A suite of optional add-on modules extends the functionality of the system to include advanced marketing, stored goods protection, procurement, construction, forecasting, investment management and more.

Yardi will be on hand to demo Yardi Breeze® Premier, Yardi® Matrix and StorageCafe® to attendees. Stop by the Yardi booth or schedule an appointment to meet with a Yardi expert at the show.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

