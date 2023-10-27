Yardi to Reveal New AI-Driven Technology at NMHC OPTECH

News provided by

Yardi

27 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

NMHC OPTECH takes place Nov. 1-3 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is a yearly gathering for leading figures in multifamily operations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is showcasing new solutions at the 2023 NMHC OPTECH Conference & Expo, including the latest generation of Yardi® Voyager, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform and a Microsoft® Power BI connector. The event is set to take place Nov. 1-3 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is a yearly gathering for leading figures in multifamily operations.

Yardi is proud to be a longtime supporter of NMHC OPTECH and is once again a Platinum Sponsor for the event. 

Booth 105 will showcase new AI-powered and human-centered technology from Yardi. This includes solutions designed to help operators "compose their future," leveraging the combination of one connected system and AI to drive performance and maximize efficiency. 

Eventgoers can schedule demos with the Yardi team at the booth to see the new solutions for multifamily, including:

  • Yardi® Voyager 8, the latest generation of the industry-leading platform, now with a fresh update to further enhance the user experience.
  • Yardi® Virtuoso is an AI platform built to complement Yardi solutions. It leverages AI, large language models and machine learning to drive operational efficiency between people and technology.
  • RentCafe® CRM IQ, a customer relationship management system that provides full visibility into prospect, applicant and resident workflows, in addition to enabling centralized leasing and operations.
  • RentCafe® Chat IQ, an automated attendant that answers prospect and resident questions via chat, text, email and calls.
  • Yardi® Data Connect, a secure data feed from Voyager to Microsoft Power BI that allows more customization capabilities and inclusion of third-party sources, along with preconfigured dashboards.

Book a meeting to see all new solutions up close during the conference or join an on-demand webinar.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

