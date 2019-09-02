Yardi to Showcase Innovative Real Estate Technology at Cityscape Global in September

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global real estate technology provider Yardi® will again participate at Cityscape Global, which takes place this year from 25–27 September 2019 in Dubai. Cityscape Global is one of the largest real estate investment and development events for emerging markets globally.

"We are very excited to be participating at Cityscape Global, an event that has become very influential for global real estate," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "The rate of technology adoption in the region has been phenomenal, and we are looking forward to showcasing our latest developments to the Middle East market."

Yardi's software suites for investment and property management feature solutions specifically designed to meet professionals' needs based on their respective roles in the organization. Mobile-ready apps provide ease of use and efficiency and deliver instant access to real estate data, performance and reporting. Read about client success in the Middle East.

Attending Cityscape Global? Find Yardi at Cityscape Stand H1.C03 to learn how a single connected solution can benefit your real estate operations.

About Cityscape

Firmly established as the most influential real estate exhibition in the Middle East, Cityscape Global provides real estate businesses with the opportunity to network with institutional investors, real estate developers, government authorities, private investors and other senior-level real estate professionals involved in the design and construction of major public and private commercial real estate developments. To learn more, visit cityscapeglobal.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.ae.

