Yardi to Showcase Multifamily Innovations at NMHC OPTECH

New business intelligence and leasing products will be featured at executive-focused Dallas event

SANTA BARBARA, California, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is bringing its asset intelligence and leasing innovations to the 2019 NMHC OPTECH Conference & Exposition, set for Nov. 11-13 in Dallas. The annual gathering features cutting-edge content geared toward decision-making executives in multifamily real estate. Educational opportunities include expert speakers, peer roundtable discussions and workshops that focus on property and revenue management.

NMHC OPTECH is also the place to see innovative new technology. Four of the latest additions to Yardi's business intelligence and leasing solutions will be on display at booth #233.

Elevate Asset IQ lowers costs, increases revenue and mitigates operational risk using predictive analytics and prescriptive suggestions.

lowers costs, increases revenue and mitigates operational risk using predictive analytics and prescriptive suggestions. Elevate Forecast IQ creates a clear picture of predicted future income by allowing users to quickly generate complete revenue budgets.

creates a clear picture of predicted future income by allowing users to quickly generate complete revenue budgets. RENT Caf é ® Flex maximizes revenue by supporting multiple lease types in one flexible system.

maximizes revenue by supporting multiple lease types in one flexible system. RENTCafé® Self-Guided Tours (premiering at the show) adds leasing opportunities without requiring additional staff.

During the conference, Akshai Rao, Yardi vice president of energy and procurement, will join the panel discussion "Intelligent Buildings: Deploying Smart Technology to Save Money and Reduce Risk." Rao and fellow panelists will share compelling examples of how technology-enabled operations can reduce expenses, improve NOI and deliver a seamless experience to residents.

"Yardi is proud to support and participate in this multifamily event that brings industry thought leaders and forward-thinking executives together. This time, we're excited to be showcasing some of our newest technology for a first look by attendees," said Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing for Yardi. "Let us show you how you can increase revenue and sign more leases."

Reserve a private demo today to connect with Yardi at NMHC OPTECH. Want to learn more now? Watch a video to see how Pillar Properties is already getting ahead with the Yardi Elevate Suite.

About NMHC

NMHC (National Multifamily Housing Council) brings leaders of the apartment industry together to guide their future success. NMHC provides a forum for insight, advocacy and action that enables both members and the communities they build to thrive. To learn more, visit nmhc.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

https://www.yardi.com

