Yardi to Showcase Senior Living Marketing Technology at SMASH

SANTA BARBARA, California, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is again a solution partner for the sixth annual SMASH Senior Care Sales & Marketing Summit, which focuses on the needs of senior living marketing and sales professionals. The event is set for Sept. 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With more than 45 sessions scheduled, SMASH is a unique opportunity for attendees to meet with marketing and sales experts. Between sessions, attendees can take part in deep-dive workshops, master classes and speed meetings with industry partners. Workshops will cover topics including digital technology, content marketing, post-acute referrals, management and leadership.

During the conference, Yardi will join a TED-style format "ED Talk" highlighting the value of customer relationship management (CRM) and automation. J.R. Southerland, regional director of senior living sales at Yardi, will share details about Yardi® Senior CRM, a comprehensive marketing solution for boosting revenue and occupancy in senior housing.

"SMASH fulfills a valuable role in the senior living industry by creating a space for sales and marketing leaders to connect and learn," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living for Yardi. "These individuals are passionate about serving their communities. At SMASH, we will share new ideas and solutions they need to thrive."

SMASH attendees can schedule time to meet with the Yardi team to learn more about its single connected solution for senior living management.

About SMASH

SMASH is the leading sales and marketing conference for senior care. It aims to highlight best practices for effective marketing and sales strategies for senior living and post-acute home care providers. For more information and a full event schedule, visit the SMASH summit website.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

