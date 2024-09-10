Yardi Virtuoso App Drives More Efficient Workdays

New AI-powered app streamlines user workflows from day one

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the most recent Yardi Advanced Solutions Conference, Yardi® announced significant enhancements to its AI platform, Yardi® Virtuoso™, designed to drive efficiency for the real estate industry.

"We are excited to launch the Virtuoso App, which thoughtfully integrates AI into day-to-day workflows to help users excel from day one of the job," said Akshai Rao, president of residential at Yardi.

Yardi Virtuoso is an AI platform that enables property managers and owners to maximize their data's potential. By integrating AI within workflows, Virtuoso streamlines processes, delivers actionable insights, encourages smarter decision-making and simplifies tasks for all users.

"Virtuoso, along with Voyager 8, will increase onsite users' efficiency and effectiveness," said Rob Teel, president of global solutions at Yardi.

The Virtuoso App includes the following enhancements:

Work Orders

Virtuoso delivers insights into work order causes and suggests solutions, enabling quick issue resolution. Maintenance technicians can capture images, receive real-time recommendations and use AI to create follow-ups, improving customer satisfaction.

Purchase Orders & Invoices

Virtuoso reviews purchase orders and invoices, recommending approval or further review with a "Virtuoso Verified" or "Virtuoso Warning" label, along with reasons for the recommendation. This saves hours of manual effort while also reducing risk.

Marketplace Ordering

Dramatically streamline the procurement process by taking a photo of the needed item to automatically search property-specific Yardi Marketplace catalogs. Easily add items to the Yardi Marketplace cart, review and check out — all within the Virtuoso App.

Leads & Tours

Simplify lead management by easily reviewing, assigning or inactivating leads. Virtuoso streamlines tour preparation by providing simple summaries of prospect engagement. Additionally, Virtuoso leverages generative AI for follow-up emails, texts or phone call scripts, saving time and enhancing consistency in messaging.

Planner

Virtuoso Planner is a simple yet powerful digital organizer that scans each onsite user's to-do list, determines high-priority tasks, streamlines next steps and allows users to easily complete action items directly within the app.

Virtuoso Assistant

Virtuoso Assistant is an AI chatbot that pulls real-time data from your Yardi stack to answer questions, generate reports, provide intelligent recommendations and more. Virtuoso inherits Voyager security to ensure users have access to only the information they need.

"Virtuoso Assistant empowers you to interact with your data and business more effectively," said Teel. "It offers a secure approach to gain insights and make better business decisions."

As AI rapidly evolves, Yardi is always looking for ways to bolster its capabilities with human ingenuity.

"We are excited about Virtuoso and AI simplifying processes for users, but our priority is to provide helpful human support to our clients," said Kevin Yardi, vice president at Yardi. "We will always support our clients through our customer service teams. Our dedication to our employees and clients remains the same."

Sign up for the Virtuoso App waitlist for more information on pricing, availability and more.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2500413/Virtuoso_PR_image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi