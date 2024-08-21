Yardi Voyager Powers RealFoundations' Award-Winning r3 Platform

Property management and accounting system enables key functionality for BpaaS platform that recently earned Commercial Property Management Solution of the Year honors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi Voyager® provides the tech stack of r3®, a dynamic Business Process as a Service (BpaaS) real estate management solution from RealFoundations that recently earned a prestigious industry award.

PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization, named r3 the Commercial Property Management Solution of the Year at its recent 4th Annual PropTech Breakthrough Award Program. This event honored excellence in a global array of technologies, services, companies and products.

RealFoundations, a leading provider of real estate industry consulting and management services, adopted Yardi Voyager property management and accounting functionality into r3. This platform dramatically reduces staff and technology support costs in several property accounting and lease administration operations, including bank and common area maintenance reconciliations and monthly reporting.

"We developed r3 to provide an industry-leading technology and delivery platform, with a single-vendor approach, to help our clients operate more efficiently and cost-effectively," said Dan Sterk, CEO of RealFoundations Managed Services. "r3 has really strengthened our flexible delivery model, which can start small and expand or compress with the size of the portfolio."

"We are proud that Voyager is the leading solution within r3 and that the platform is receiving the industry recognition it deserves," said Chris Barbier, senior director of investment management for Yardi®. "RealFoundations' innovation and dedication have been instrumental to our shared success, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration on r3 and future initiatives."

About RealFoundations

Dallas-based RealFoundations is the world's foremost professional services firm focused solely on the real estate industry. Through its management consulting and managed services, RealFoundations helps companies that develop, own, operate, service or invest in real estate make better, more profitable decisions. RealFoundations partners with more than 500 real estate companies around the world, providing accelerated solutions that solve some of real estate's most complex challenges. For more information, visit realfoundations.net.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi