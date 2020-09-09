Yardi Welcomes All Clients to a Global Learning Event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate professionals around the world will see innovative Yardi® real estate management software in action at Yardi Advanced Solutions Conference (YASC) Global, which presents more than 280 on-demand classes at no charge to the company's clients.

YASC Global (Oct. 20-22) offers customized, self-paced learning and market-based registration tracks designed to help managers, investors and others operate more efficiently. The company's entire global client base is automatically enrolled.

Other features include live chat support from product specialists, in-depth spotlight sessions, prizes and giveaways, real-time chat with fellow attendees, exclusive special events and social media interaction.

"We're applying an array of digital resources and 20 years of successful YASC events to create a memorable, multi-dimensional experience. Our clients will enjoy nearly all elements of an in-person YASC while complying with social distancing mandates," said Kevin Yardi, the company's vice president of global solutions.

YASC Global combines several conferences normally held on four continents during the year. It follows YASC Digital, which drew 16,000 attendees from 2,500 organizations in 30 countries in May. View a recap.

Learn more about how YASC Global will create lasting value for Yardi clients.

