Yardi's REfresh User Conference Returns April 17-18

REfresh is a free online conference for Breeze and Breeze Premier clients in North America.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is thrilled to announce the fourth annual REfresh Conference, a free online event for Yardi Breeze® and Yardi Breeze® Premier clients across North America. The event will take place virtually on April 17-18, with no registration required. Clients can simply log in to their Breeze or Breeze Premier platform on the conference dates and click on the REfresh banner to participate.

Yardi® is thrilled to announce the fourth annual REfresh Conference, a free online event for Yardi Breeze® and Yardi Breeze® Premier clients across North America. (PRNewsfoto/Yardi Breeze)

Sara Patterson, associate director of customer support at Yardi, says: "REfresh is one of the most exciting ways we collaborate with clients. We've added some amazing new software features since our last conference, and we can't wait to tell everyone about them." Patterson emphasized the collaborative spirit of the REfresh conference, praising Yardi clients for their mutual support and shared successes.

With over 100 on-demand sessions, REfresh will cover industry and economic updates, client panel sessions, skill development and unveil Yardi's latest product enhancements designed to boost marketing, communications and operational efficiency. Attendees will also have the chance to win prizes, access exclusive giveaways and directly engage with Breeze product experts through live chat. The conference is hosted on the Yardi® Aspire platform.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383919/Breeze_REfresh_2024.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676063/4642044/Yardi_Breeze_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi Breeze