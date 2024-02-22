Yardi's Same-Day Zero ACH Fee Implementation Draws Enthusiastic Response

Over 5,000 clients opted into the $0 ACH offer within days of release

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Yardi® announced the removal of ACH fees for clients based in the United States and Canada, ensuring a truly cost-free electronic channel of payment. The announcement was well received across the multifamily industry, with over 5,000 clients opting in to offer $0 ACH rent payments to their residents within days of its availability.

"We are thrilled to see the scale and speed of the response from our clients. Because of this program, millions of residents now have a simple and free way to pay their rent," said Akshai Rao, president of the residential division at Yardi. "Our focus is to always innovate for our clients' success. It's been this way for 40 years, and it will continue to be our focus for many more years to come."

Yardi also announced plans to launch a resident rewards program set to be available to U.S. clients in the early second quarter of 2024. The program will provide numerous benefits to clients and residents, including:

  • The industry's most inclusive and extensive rewards program — available at no cost to any property in the RentCafe network
  • Residents can easily opt-in to the program and start receiving points immediately, along with favorable redemption rates for the points they earn
  • Opportunities to book travel, arrange experiences and redeem points at thousands of retailers
  • Yardi clients have the option to white label their own rewards programs, allowing them to showcase their branding and build resident loyalty

Rao added, "This program will benefit millions of residents that live in any of the tens of thousands of properties in the RentCafe network. We believe this sets a positive precedent in the residential industry."

Yardi clients can reach out to their sales representative for more information regarding the $0 ACH offer and the resident rewards program.

About Yardi
Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344966/Yardi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi

