Yardstik Launches Human Trust Platform to Combat AI-Driven Hiring Fraud

Company Expands Beyond Background Checks With Continuous Verification Technology

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardstik today announced the launch of Detect AI™, New Identity Verification, and real Continuous Monitoring, three new connected technologies designed to address AI-driven identity fraud in hiring and continued workforce risk management. These launches move Yardstik beyond point-in-time background checks into a new category of workforce technology—the Human Trust Platform (HTP)—built for continuous verification before and after hire.

Yardstik's technology focusses on preventing workforce risk through the entire lifecycle. Yardstik's Human Trust Platform goes beyond single point solutions to ensure candidate & worker credibility is always up to date.

AI has made it easier than ever to fake identities, forge credentials, and exploit hiring systems at scale- often in ways traditional screening was never designed to detect. By 2028, as many as 1 in 4 candidate profiles worldwide are expected to be fake . Traditional background checks were designed to catch criminal records and verify past employment, but they completely miss modern fraud techniques like synthetic identities, deepfake interviews, and AI-generated credentials. Yet most organizations still rely on one-time checks at hire, a one-and-done approach built for a slower, simpler world.

Today, only 19% of businesses use any solution beyond point-of-hire background checks to manage workforce risk. Organizations that rely on this outdated, one-time verification are extremely exposed to risks that can devastate their business: financial losses from fraudulent hires, reputational damage when bad actors infiltrate teams, and operational risks when credentials prove false or candidates fall out of compliance without being flagged.

Yardstik is launching new solutions to significantly close that gap:

Detect AI™ : Yardstik's advanced fraud detection intelligence that identifies a multitude of warning signs invisible to most businesses like payment fraud , SSN anomalies, and device/location risk signals during candidate screening—helping organizations stop fraud before it becomes a costly hire.

: Yardstik's advanced detection intelligence that identifies a multitude of warning signs invisible to most businesses like payment , SSN anomalies, and device/location risk signals during candidate screening—helping organizations stop before it becomes a costly hire. New Identity Verification : A next-generation identity solution that matches biometric data to government-issued IDs, giving organizations confidence that the person they hire is the same person who continues to show up on day one and beyond.

: A next-generation identity solution that matches biometric data to government-issued IDs, giving organizations confidence that the person they hire is the same person who continues to show up on day one and beyond. Continuous Criminal Monitoring: An API based solution that will check daily to alert an organization if anyone in their existing workforce shows up on national or state criminal & sex offender databases, allowing them to respond appropriately in real time instead of months/years too late.

"Our technology fundamentally changes how trust is established in hiring," said Andrew Johnson , CEO of Yardstik. "A single background check is no longer enough. Trust isn't static -it degrades without continuous verification. In a world where AI can fabricate identities in minutes, businesses need systems that continuously verify who people are and whether their credentials are legitimate and current."

Together with Yardstik's existing screening and verification capabilities, these new products form what the company calls the Human Trust Platform: an integrated system that establishes and maintains trust before, during, and after candidate placement. The platform combines three layers intended to be applied pre-hire and post-hire for workforces:

Fraud Detection – Stops identity theft and deception before bad actors enter the organization. Candidate Screening – Delivers criminal background checks, motor vehicle reports, drug screening and additional screening types to identify problematic behaviors. Credential Verification – Validates employment history, education, and professional licenses to ensure credentials remain current and accurate.

Combined, this approach shifts organizations from reactive, point-in-time screening to continuous, evidence-based verification throughout the employment relationship.

"Traditional verification methods are already about 10 years outdated. We've built the technology and data infrastructure to identify anomalies as they happen: payment patterns, device fingerprints, biometric mismatches, and more. We're looking at signals most companies don't even know exist." said Josh Cutler , Chief Technology Officer.

About Yardstik

Yardstik is the creator of the Human Trust Platform, helping organizations prevent fraud, verify identity, and build trust across the entire workforce lifecycle. By combining fraud detection, background screening, and credential verification, Yardstik empowers businesses to hire and operate with confidence in an increasingly uncertain world. Learn more at: yardstik.com

